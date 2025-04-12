Arizona softball earns run-rule victory at Kansas

Arizona scored seven runs in the first inning and six in the second to knock out three Kansas pitchers on their way to a 15-3 run-rule win on Saturday in Lawrence. The Wildcats offense came alive after a 2-0 win at Kansas on Friday night. Arizona will go for the sweep on Sunday.

The first two Arizona runs scored on a hit by pitch and a walk with the bases loaded. A Miranda Stoddard single to second base scored Sydney Stewart and Devyn Netz to increase the Arizona lead to 4-0. Two batters later, Tayler Biehl singled home Paige Dimler and Stoddard to make it 6-0.

Dakota Kennedy doubled home Biehl to give Arizona a seven-run top of the first inning. Kansas went out in order in the bottom of the first inning. Stoddard continued the scoring in the top of the second with a two-run single, with a third run scoring on the play because of an error.

Kennedy added the fourth run of the inning with a fielder's choice RBI. Emily Schepp and Kaiah Altmeyer added RBI singles to give Arizona a six-run second and 13-0 lead after an inning and a half. A Dimler two-run home run in the top of the third pushed the Arizona lead to 15-0.

Saturday run-rule ✔️

Fifth straight Big 12 series dub ✔️ pic.twitter.com/CLR3oz3axK — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 12, 2025

Kansas scored their runs when a Campbell Bagshaw single drove in two runs and Natalie Marshall walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth to plate the third run of the game for the Jayhawks. Kadance Stafford flied out with the bases loaded to end the threat for Kansas in the fourth inning.

Kansas went out in order in the fifth for Arizona to earn the run-rule win. Stoddard was the star for Arizona with two hits in two at-bats, one run scored and four RBIs. Netz retired all six batters she faced and Brooke Mannon and Sarah Wright each pitched in relief to help Arizona earn the win.