Arizona softball loses Saturday but wins weekend series at BYU

Arizona win 8-0 at BYU on Thursday and 15-6 on Friday before dropping the third game of the series 9-4 on Saturday. The Wildcats had 4-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday before BYU rallied. Arizona drops to 31-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big XII in virtual tie with Iowa State for second place.

Arizona scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 4-0 lead on Saturday. Devyn Netz hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give Arizona the lead. A Kaiah Altmeyer single scored Dakota Kennedy in the second to give Arizona what seemed like a commanding lead.

BYU answered with a solo HR by Keila Kamoku in the second inning. A four-run fourth inning put BYU ahead to stay on Saturday. A three-run HR by Ilove'a Brittingham put BYU ahead to stay. Brittingham added a two-run double in the sixth inning, followed by a two-run HR by Lindy Milkowski to close the scoring as BYU led 9-4.

Brittingham finished with three hits and five runs batted in to lead BYU on Saturday. Kaysen Korth pitched a complete game for BYU, but allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. Arizona left 11 runners on base during the loss on Saturday.

Arizona had an 8-0 run rule win in five innings over BYU 8-0 in the series opener. The Wildcats scored two runs in the second inning, four in the third and two in the fifth to blank BYU. Netz and Miranda Stoddard each hit HRs for Arizona in the series opener. Anyssa Wild led Arizona with three RBIs on Thursday.

Netz pitched a five inning perfect game in the series opener for Arizona. Netz through 45 pitches and forced 11 BYU groundouts in the win. Sydney Stewart had two hits, a run scored and two RBIs in the series opener for Arizona. The Wildcats made the most of their opportunities with only four runners left on base.

After a 1-1 game after two innings on Friday, Arizona scored in each of the last five innings on their way to a 15-6 win. Tayler Biehl had four hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Kennedy and Stoddard each had three hits and Logan Cole and Steward both drove in three runs in the win on Friday.

Stewart hit the only HR for Arizona on Friday. Arizona used five pitchers on Friday with Netz throwing three innings in relief of Stoddard to get the win and improve to 14-3. Arizona scored eight runs off of Jada Villegas, who fell to 2-2, taking the loss on Friday. Hailey Morrow had three hits and two RBIs for BYU.

Arizona is off until Friday when they host Oklahoma State in a three-game series. Oklahoma State improved to 21-9 with a 10-2 win over Penn State on Saturday in Atlanta. Arizona and Oklahoma State are the top two Big XII teams in the RPI. The Wildcats entered the weekend eighth in the RPI and the Cowgirls are 18th.