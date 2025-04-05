Arizona softball loses to Oklahoma State after being 2 outs away from victory

Arizona scored two runs in the first inning and held the lead until the seventh before losing two outs away from victory. Kaiah Altmeyer hit a sacrifice fly and Miranda Stoddard walked with the bases loaded in the first inning to give Arizona a 2-0 lead they would hold onto through six.

Oklahoma State had their chances before the seventh inning as they finished with seven runners left on base. Arizona had chances to extend the lead throughout the game and to rally in the bottom of the seventh and finished with 10 runners left on base.

The Stoddard walk in the bottom of the first inning was followed by Jenna Sniffen and Tayler Biehl striking out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Arizona had two runners on with one out in the fourth inning before groundouts by Dakota Kennedy and Regan Shockey ended the rally.

Oklahoma State loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth. Micaela Wark lined into a double play from Biehl at shortstop to Logan Cole at second base to end the inning. Oklahoma State had two runners on with two outs in the top of the sixth before a fielder's choice ended the inning.

A Stoddard walk and a Biehl infield single gave Arizona two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cole struck out swinging and Kennedy grounded out to second to end the sixth. Devyn Netz started the game and remained in to try and close it out in the top of the seventh inning.

The eighth hitter Claire Timm, hit a leadoff home run for Oklahoma State in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Netz hit a batter and followed that with a walk, Stoddard relieved her in the circle. On a 2-2 pitch with Arizona two outs away from a win, Rosie Davis hit a HR to put Oklahoma State in front 4-2.

Stoddard got a fly out and a ground out to end the inning. Shockey struck out to start the bottom of the seventh inning, Kaiah Altmeyer doubled with one out in the seventh, Netz struck out followed by a Sydney Stewart walk to bring the winning run to the plate for Arizona. Stoddard grounded out to second to end the game.

Netz dropped to 14-4 with the loss after pitching 6.1 innings, allowing nine hits, three runs, all earned, with one walk and one strikeout. Oklahoma State leadoff hitter Tallen Edwards had three hits and a run for Oklahoma State. Arizona and Oklahoma State will play again on Saturday night with first pitch at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time.