Arizona softball officially announced 4 incoming transfers on Wednesday

Arizona announced the addition of transfers pitcher Jenae Berry, outfielders Addison Duke and Tele Jennings, and second baseman Serenti Trice to the 2026 roster on Wednesday. The addition of pitcher Jalen Adams was announced earlier this month.

Berry, originally from Queen Creek, was 8-6 with a 4.60 earned run average in 24 appearances with 16 starts, a .261 batting average against in 62.1 innings with 34 strikeouts. Arizona adds pitching depth behind Adams, who is expected to be the ace.

Duke played in 43 games with two starts for Mississippi with six hits in 16 at-bats, one double, four runs batted in, 12 runs scored, and three stolen bases in four attempts. Originally from Yuma, Duke recorded putouts in all eight of her chances in the field.

Jennings spent the last two seasons at San Diego, where she hit .239 with 35 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 29 RBIs. After a solid freshman season in 2024, Jennings' numbers regressed as a sophomore in 2025.

Softball Announces Additions to 2026 Roster - University of Arizona Athletics #arizonawildcats #arizonasports https://t.co/b5xAtcS0Pp — Arizona Fandom (@ArizonaFandom) June 18, 2025

As the leadoff hitter in all but five games, Trice hit.354 with a .392 on-base percentage, 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts, 44 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, no HRs, five RBIs, and 63 hits in 54 games. Trice had a .979 fielding percentage with only five errors as a true freshman in 2024.

Adams projects as the ace of the 2026 Arizona staff. In three years at Iowa, Adams was 45-34 with a 2.26 ERA in 102 appearances and 78 starts. Adams pitched 518 innings, allowing 454 hits, 39 HRs, 170 walks and 245 strikeouts. Adams has been a durable pitcher with 47 career complete games.

Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe and her staff are likely not finished adding transfers. The Wildcats lost 10 players from their 2025 roster to the transfer portal. Senior two-way players Devyn Netz and Miranda Stoddard completed their eligibility. The 2026 Arizona roster will look very different than 2025.