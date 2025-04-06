Arizona softball run rules Oklahoma State in walk off victory

Arizona rallied after Oklahoma State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first to earn a 12-4 five-inning run-rule win. After a heartbreaking 4-2 loss on Friday night, Arizona has a chance to win the series on Sunday versus Oklahoma State who knocked the Wildcats out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tia Warsop drove Tallen Edwards, who was hit by a pitch and then stole second. A Karli Godwin double down the left field line scored Warsop and Rosie Davis to put Oklahoma State up 3-0 with one out in the first inning. Ryan Maddox got the final two outs of the first inning to leave Godwin stranded on third base.

Arizona slowly chipped away at the Oklahoma State lead with one run in the first, one in the second and two fourth to tie the game. Oklahoma State had a 4-2 lead halfway through the fourth inning. Jenna Sniffen tied the game with a two-run single. Arizona took command with a six-run fourth inning.

Kaiah Altmeyer walked with the bases loaded to give Arizona the lead. A wild pitch after Altmeyer's walk gave Arizona a 5-4 lead. Following Devyn Netz reaching base on a fielder's choice, Sydney Stewart hit a grand slam to give Arizona a 10-4 lead. That set up the heroics in the fifth inning.

MIRANDA WALKS OFF THE COWGIRLS! pic.twitter.com/cEMcCYuDQh — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 6, 2025

With two outs, Emily Schepp singled in Dakota Kennedy, followed by another single from Miranda Stoddard to score Altmeyer and give Arizona the win. Sniffen and Kennedy each had three hits for Arizona. Stoddard pitched the final 2.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out two to improve to 8-0 this season.

Arizona and Oklahoma State will play at noon on Sunday to decide the series. Kansas will host Arizona in a three game series next weekend. Arizona improved to 9-5 in the Big XII with the win and are in second place. Texas Tech leads the Big XII with a 10-1 record.