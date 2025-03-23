Arizona softball wins series versus ASU, but loses on Sunday

Arizona had its seven-game winning streak end on Sunday with a 3-2 loss at Arizona State. The Wildcats won the first two games of the series, 6-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. Arizona is 29-5 overall and 6-3 and in a virtual tie for second place in the Big XII with BYU and Iowa State.

Ashley Meija hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second and Tiare Ho-Chin had a run-scoring double later in the inning to put Arizona State up 3-0. Arizona State held the lead until the sixth inning. Tayler Biehl singled home pinch runner Zaedi Tagalog to get Arizona on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Arizona got within a run in the seventh inning when Devyn Netz reached on a fielder's choice to score Regan Shockey and cut the deficit to 3-2. After Sydney Stewart walked, Madison Stoddard struck out to end the game. Kenzie Brown improved to 12-2 for Arizona State and Maike Laupe earned her third save.

Saya Swain started and took the loss for Arizona falling to 3-2. Shockey had two of the six hits for Arizona on Sunday. The first eight batters in the Arizona State lineup each had one hit. Arizona State improves to 23-10 overall and 5-4 in the Big XII with the win.

Arizona got on the board first with a Stewart three-run home run in the third inning. A Biehl sacrifice fly scored Tagalog in the fourth and Kaiah Altmeyer singled in the sixth to put Arizona up 6-0. Meija homered in the sixth inning to end a potential Arizona shutout. Stoddard pitched 5.1 innings to improve to 7-0 and Netz closed it out.

Arizona scored in the first inning on Saturday when a Netz infield single scored Dakota Kennedy. An Altmeyer single scored Paige Dimler and Shockey in the third to extend the Arizona lead to 3-0. Netz hit a HR in the sixth inning that scored Altmeyer to extend the Arizona lead to 5-0. A.J. Murphy had an RBI single for ASU's only run in the seventh.

Netz pitched a complete game allowing one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Arizona finished the weekend with a 2.14 earned run average. Arizona is off until Thursday when they remain away on the road with a three-game series at BYU.