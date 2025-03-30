Arizona sophomore guard K.J. Lewis entering transfer portal per reports

Arizona sophomore guard K.J. Lewis is entering the transfer portal according to a report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Lewis averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 18.8 percent of his three-point attempts and 80.7 percent from the free throw line.

Lewis played in all 37 games with six starts. The physical play of Lewis, averaging the third-most minutes for Arizona this season, was critical for the Wildcats after they moved from the Pac-12 to the Big XII this season. Arizona finished third in the Big XII during the regular season and was the runner-up to Houston in the conference tournament.

The lack of a three-point shot often hindered Lewis. Lewis' three-point percentage dropped from 34.1 during his freshman season in 2023-24 to 18.8 percent this season. Lewis set career highs this season with 21 points versus West Virginia in November and against Arizona State in the final home game on March 4.

Arizona beat out Arizona State, Houston, Memphis and Texas Tech were the other programs Lewis took official visits to as a high school prospect. Houston and Texas Tech could be the programs to watch for Lewis. Lewis is originally from El Paso and Houston and Texas Tech would be a good fit for Lewis' physical style.

NEWS: Arizona guard KJ Lewis is entering the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season, was one of the best sixth men in the country. Represented by @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/aLCt6A990u — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 29, 2025

Lewis is potentially a big loss for Arizona if he stays in the transfer portal, but it could provide an open scholarship for Tommy Lloyd and his staff to find a more consistent offensive player. Arizona needs a scorer who can consistently shoot the three-pointer well.

Arizona finished 139th nationally, making 33.8 percent of their three-point attempts in 2024-25. Lewis entering the transfer portal could open playing time for five-star forward Koa Peat, who committed to Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona signed four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star guard Bryce James in December.