Arizona splits top two spots in national polls with Michigan

Arizona is first in the Associated Press Top 25 and second in the USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday. Arizona and Michigan split the top two spots in the polls. The Wildcats are first in the polls for the first time since December 4 and 11, 2023.

Arizona received 1,461 points and 33 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan is second with 1,440 points and 19 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan received 755 points and 17 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona received 742 points and 11 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The margins are extremely tight. The AP Top 25 has 60 voters and the USA Today Coaches Poll has 31 voters. Arizona beat Auburn 97-68 on Saturday for its fourth win over a ranked opponent in 2025-26. Arizona previously defeated Connecticut, Florida and UCLA.

Connecticut is currently fifth in both polls. The Huskies are the highest-ranked team in the current polls that Arizona has played in 2025-26. Florida is 18th in both polls, Auburn is 21st in the AP Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll and UCLA is 25th in the AP Top 25.

Michigan is first in Evan Miya, KenPom and the NCAA NetRatings. Arizona is fifth in KenPom, fourth in Evan Miya, and sixth in the NCAA NetRatings. Michigan has 40-point wins over Gonzaga, San Diego State, and beat Auburn by 30 points.

Arizona has another big test on Saturday night when it plays Alabama in Birmingham. Michigan hosts Villanova on Tuesday night and is at Maryland on Saturday. Arizona, Duke and Michigan are the prevailing top three teams nationally entering week six.

Arizona's Big XII rival, Iowa State, moved up to fourth nationally in both after winning 81-58 at previously top-ranked Purdue. Arizona hosts Iowa State on March 2 in one of the Big XII games of the year. Seeding for the Big XII Tournament could be a stake.