Arizona Stadium airing first half versus Wisconsin before football game
Arizona fans who are attending the football game versus Houston on Friday can arrive early and watch the first half of the basketball game at Wisconsin on the big screen at Arizona Stadium. The official Arizona Athletics social media account posted to their various sites earlier this week.
The eighth/ninth-ranked Arizona basketball team will tip off at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time in Madison, Wisconsin on Peacock. Houston at Arizona in football has a 9:15 PM kickoff time on Fox. Peacock subscribers can watch the second half of the Arizona at Wisconsin game on phones and tablets at the football game.
Arizona has started the season 2-0 with wins over Canisius and Old Dominion. Wisconsin is 3-0 with wins over Holy Cross, Montana State and Appalachian State. The Badgers are among others receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 week two poll.
Arizona enters the game with Houston 3-6 with five straight losses. Houston is 4-5 with two consecutive wins. Arizona and Houston are the two lowest scoring offenses in the Big XII. Arizona enters the game on Friday averaging 22.1 points per game and Houston is averaging 15.2.
Earlier this week Brent Brennan appealed to the Arizona fans to turn out versus Houston and make an impact. Brennan wants Arizona Stadium loud on third down. Brennan specifically mentioned needing the fans to be loud on third down. Arizona is eighth in the Big XII with opponents converting 40 percent of third down attempts at home.
Tommy Lloyd discussed going up a step in class and the difficulty of playing on the road on Friday night at Wisconsin during his meeting with the media earlier this week previewing the game. Wisconsin is the beginning of a difficult stretch with Duke next Friday and the Battle 4 Atlantis later this month in the Bahamas.