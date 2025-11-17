Arizona Stadium changing name in rights deal with Casino Del Sol

Arizona Athletics and Casino Del Sol, an enterprise of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, announced a 20-year naming rights agreement for Arizona Stadium on Monday that is valued at more than $60 million. The agreement is the largest in Big XII history.

The name change will commence sometime in 2026 and will be known as Casino Del Sol Stadium. Arizona Athletics announced "through new programs and co-created initiatives, the partnership will deepen academic, cultural, and economic links between the university and the tribe."

Arizona Sports Enterprises, the multimedia rights and corporate sponsorships partner for Arizona Athletics, conceived, negotiated and executed the deal. ASE led a comprehensive process, including asset valuation, market testing, term modeling, brand safety reviews and community consultation with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Arizona Athletics concluded the main part of its press release that the deal will allow them to pursue a multi-year deal for facilities enhancement, modernize fan amenities, student-athlete spaces and event operations across venues.

Some of the upgrades will include evaluation of premium seating, concourse upgrades, accessibility, technology and back of house improvements to elevate the game day experience and drive long-term growth.

The expectation should be more areas for premium seating, the potential for more suites at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with the possibility of more on-field premium seating. Upgrades and renovations for other Arizona athletic venues, including McKale Center, are also likely

The press release implied the $60 million will be spread across the athletic department to increase the experience for the athletes, fans and provide upgrades. Arizona announced in September "a $50 million facilities project to address deferred maintenance and infrastructure upgrades at Arizona Stadium and McKale Center."

The September announcement stated "projects will include lighting, seating, sound, restrooms, and game day operations to keep the facilities reliable, modern, and welcoming while elevating the overall experience for Wildcat fans and guests."

Arizona hosts Baylor on Saturday in its final 2025 home game. Northern Arizona is at Arizona on September 5 to open the 2026 season. Official comments from University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella and Wildcat Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois were included in the press release.