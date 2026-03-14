Arizona stages dramatic comeback beating Utah in Big XII opener

Hours after the Arizona softball and Men's basketball teams had their own impressive wins, the baseball team rallied from a 6-1 deficit to earn an 8-6, 11-inning victory over Utah in the first of a three-game series to begin Big XII conference play.

Much like the basketball team fell behind 14-2, the baseball team trailed 6-1 after six innings. Utah scored one in the first inning, one in the fourth and four runs in the sixth to take what seemed like a commanding lead.

Luke Jacobs hit a solo home run in the first to give Utah a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cameron Gurney extended the lead to 2-0 with a single to score Daniel Arambula. Gurney was thrown out at second on the play. Carson McEntire hit a HR in the top of the sixth inning to cut the Arizona deficit to 2-1.

Utah took command when Jake Long scored on a passed ball, Gurney was singled home by Cal Miller, Miller scored on a fielder's choice and error and Jet Gilliam stole home in the four-run Utah sixth inning. Gilliam and Miller led Utah with two hits as the top six players in the Utes' order each scored one run.

DANZY TIES IT IN THE 9TH 🤯💣 (@CalebDanzeisen)



Exit Velo: 102 MPH

LA: 23°

Distance: 397'pic.twitter.com/wv6i5etKiD — Arizona Baseball Analytics (@AZStatCats) March 14, 2026

Amazing late rally

With Calen Danzeisen batting after Beau Sylvester was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Andrew Cain scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to get Arizona within 6-2. Danzeisen hit a one-out three-run HR to tie the game. McEntire and Mathis Meurant made the last two outs of the inning for Arizona in the next two batters.

Utah had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Garrett Hicks got out of the inning for Arizona. The Utes had two more runners on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, but Hicks got out of the jam again.

Sylvester scored on a wild pitch to put Arizona ahead 7-6 and McEntire's sacrifice fly scored Sylvester to give Arizona an insurance run. Utah went down in order in the ninth inning as Arizona earned its fourth win in its last five games. Hicks pitched three innings, allowing three walks with three strikeouts to get the win.

Arizona is at Utah at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday and noon on Smith Bailey (2-0, 1.88) will start for Arizona on Saturday versus Payton Riske (2-1, 3.37) for Utah, with Luc Fladda (2-0, 2.25) starting for the Wildcats on Sunday and the Utes' starter to be determined.