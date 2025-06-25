Arizona standing in top 4 for 2026 4-star athlete Paris Melvin Jr.

Arizona was named as a finalist with Baylor, Houston and Mississippi by four-star 2026 athlete Paris Melvin earlier this week. Melvin narrowed his finalists to four after taking six to seven official visits since the end of April, depending on the recruiting site reporting.

Arizona State, Arizona, Baylor, Houston Mississippi and Texas hosted Melvin Jr. in that order per 247Sports and On3. Melvin Jr. also reportedly visited Texas A&M, per On3. Houston has emerged as a slight favorite to sign their hometown prospect.

There are two 247Sports crystal balls logged in favor of Melvin Jr. committing to Houston. Among the four finalists announced by Melvin Jr., Houston is the favorite with a 17.6 percent chance for a commitment in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and Arizona, Baylor and Mississippi are at 8.3 percent.

The RPM has Texas A&M second at 15.4 percent and Texas third at 10.0 percent. Arizona State is tied with Arizona, Baylor and Mississippi at 8.3 percent. The two 247Sports crystal balls were logged in favor of Melvin Jr. with Houston on June 16 and 17.

NEW: Top247 ATH Paris Melvin Jr. is down to 4 schools. Houston, Baylor, Ole Miss and Arizona make the final cut for the dynamic two way star from Cypress (Texas) Cy-Springshttps://t.co/GyvnMf3OWY pic.twitter.com/sgoXTadquj — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 24, 2025

Melvin Jr. is the 293rd overall prospect, 17th athlete and 38th player in Texas out of Houston Cy Springs High School. A true athlete as a football prospect, Melvin Jr. has excelled on offense, defense and special teams throughout his high school career.

Melvin Jr. had a breakout junior season where he primarily focused on offense with 147 carries for 1091 rushing yards, six 100-yard games and 18 touchdowns with 22 receptions for 352 yards and another three scores. Melvin Jr. contributed more on special teams as a freshman and sophomore.

During his high school career, Melvin Jr. had 52 tackles four pass breakups and one interception playing defense. Melvin Jr. has 255 yards in kickoff returns and 245 yards in punt returns with one TD in three high school seasons. Melvin Jr. is a prospect with the potential to impact the game in multiple ways at the next level.

Arizona currently has 14 commits in the 2026 class, with Hamisi Juma, R.J. Mosley and Caleb Smith at wide receiver. The Wildcats are currently without a RB in the 2026 class. Melvin Jr. projects as a player who can be lined up at multiple positions on offense or as a defensive back in college.