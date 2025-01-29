Arizona standing in top 5 for 2025 5-star legacy guard Alijah Arenas

Five-star Arizona legacy guard Alijah Arenas, son of Wildcats' legend Gilbert included his father's school in his top five earlier on Monday. Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas were the top five programs Arenas named in his recruitment. Those programs differ slightly from the On3 projections.

UCLA is listed as the slight favorite for Arenas with a 27.0 percent chance of a commitment her his On3 profile. The teams named by Arenas on Gilbert's podcast did not include UCLA. USC is second with a 23.6 percent chance for a commitment by On3, followed by Arizona with a 20.2 percent chance.

No other program is projected by On3 with a better than 1.5 percent chance for a commitment for Arenas. The 247Sports composite rankings have Arenas as the seventh-best prospect, top shooting guard and second-best player in California out of Chatsworth, just North of Los Angeles.

Arenas is listed as the 13th-ranked overall prospect, fifth shooting guard and third-overall prospect in the 2025 class per On3. At 6'5 and 180 pounds, Alijah Arenas is slightly taller than Gilbert's listed height as a player at 6'4. Gilbert Arenas was the leading scorer on Arizona as they finished as the 2001 national runner-up to Duke.

Alijah Arenas to play in the McDonald’s All-American game + narrows down his Top 5 schools 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/5QfKAwSgdT — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 27, 2025

In three seasons playing for Chatsworth, Arenas is averaging 31.8 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49.31 from the field, 38.45 percent on three-point attempts and 72.55 percent on free throws. Arenas reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025.

Arenas would be the second son of an NBA star to commit to Arizona in the 2025 class. LeBron James' son Bryce committed to Arizona on New Year's Day. Four-star small forward signed with Arizona during Early National Signing Day in November. Arizona is on the verge of an exceptional 2025 class.

Arizona is leading for five-star guard Brayden Burries and the prohibitive favorite to sign five-star forward Koa Peat. Tommy Lloyd and his staff should sign the best class Arizona has had during the head coach's five seasons running the program in Tucson.