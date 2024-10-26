Arizona starter attrition since 2023 Alamo Bowl is worse than you think
A major reason for the struggles Arizona has had during its 3-4 start is that the Wildcats are down to eight remaining starters from the 2023 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma. Javier Morales of All Sports Tucson posted the depth charts from the Alamo Bowl and versus West Virginia on Saturday.
Quarterback Noah Fifita, center Josh Baker, left guard Wendall Moe, right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea and wide receivers Montana Lemonious-Craig and Tetairoa McMillan are the only remaining starters for Arizona on offense. Cornerback Tacario Davis and safety Dalton Johnson are the only remaining defensive starters.
Per Morales the eight players remaining make-up 36 percent of the Arizona starters from the Alamo Bowl. Morales continued by mentioning the losses Arizona had through the transfer portal, injuries, completed eligibility or players chose to sit out the remainder of the 2024 season.
Not included is running back Jonah Coleman who ranks 22nd nationally averaging 97.29 rushing per game after going with head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington. Fifita and McMillan are not performing at the same level as they did in 2023 for various reasons. Arizona has regressed offensively from 2023.
Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his passes in 2023 and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, with 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 165.92 passer rating. In 2024 Fifita completed 59.1 percent of his passes, averaging 6.9 YPA, with nine TDs, 10 interceptions and a 120.91 passer rating.
McMillan finished the 2023 season with 90 receptions for 1,402 receiving yards, 15.58 yards per reception, 10 TDs, 6.9 receptions and 107.8 yards per game. In 2024, McMillan has 47 receptions for 780 yards, 16.60 YPC, four TDs, 6.7 receptions and 111.4 receiving yards per game.
Lemonious-Craig was expected to step into a much bigger role in 2024. Through seven games in 2024 Lemonious-Craig has 17 receptions for 172 yards and one TD. The inability for Arizona to replace Jacob Cowing who tied McMillan for the team lead with 90 receptions in 2023, has hindered Arizona offensively in 2024.
Davis had 25 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, 15 passes defended and one interception in 2023. Johnson was second on Arizona with 86 tackles and had 6.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 1.0 interception, 1.0 pass breakup and four forced fumbles in 2024. Arizona lost three returning starters from the Alamo Bowl to season-ending injuries in 2024.
The losses of linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes to season injuries have been significant in 2024. Arizona lost 41-19 to BYU on October 12 and 34-7 to Colorado last week. Arizona is 95th nationally allowing 27.6 points per game and 70th allowing 362.0 total yards per game.
Roster turnover is inevitable during the transfer portal era of college football. With only eight returning starters and an almost entirely new coaching staff in 2024, Arizona has not been able to adapt. Arizona needs three wins in its final five games to qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive year.