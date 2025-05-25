Arizona starting pitchers scoreless streak ends in Big XII Championship Game

An 18.1-inning scoreless streak by Arizona starters ended on Saturday with one out in the first inning to TCU. Smith Bailey, who began the streak at Houston last week, was the pitcher for Arizona when TCU scored a run on a groundout after a walk and a double put runners on second and third with one out.

Bailey began the streak after allowing a leadoff home run to Tre Broussard at Houston in an 8-1 Arizona win on May 17. Houston was held to two hits and a walk by Bailey after the Broussard HR. The performance by Bailey against Houston came after he allowed 14 runs in his previous 13 innings.

In the opening game of the Big XII Tournament for Arizona, Owen Kramkowski pitched six innings, allowing four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Arizona beat BYU in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals to advance to play West Virginia in the semifinals on Friday night.

Raul Garayzar, who was recently inserted into the weekend starting rotation pitched six innings, allowing six hits and two walks with three strikeouts as Arizona beat West Virginia 12-1. Over his last five appearances, Garayzar has allowed two earned runs in 19.1 innings.

The Bailey start for Arizona ended a five-game streak of the Wildcats allowing at least six runs with losses to Grand Canyon, Utah and Houston in four of those games. Entering the Big XII Championship Game on Saturday night, Arizona was sixth in the conference with a 4.81 earned run average.

Arizona closer Tony Pluta was named second-team All-ACC, Bailey was named to the freshman team and Kramkowski earned honorable mention all-conference. The pitching for Arizona, which has often been inconsistent this season, allowed only one run in each of their three games entering the Big XII Championship Game.