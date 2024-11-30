Arizona State at Arizona final odds and predictions
Arizona hopes to build positive momentum entering the 2025 off-season when they host Arizona State in the 98th Territorial Cup. Arizona lost 49-28 last week at TCU in a game that was not as close as the score. Arizona State enters Saturday with a four-game winning streak,
The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games with four of those by at least 21 points. Arizona State won its last three games by a total of 20 points. Quarterback Sam Levitt, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson give ASU a highly productive offensive trio for ASU.
Tetairoa McMillan had 11 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown in a 59-23 Arizona win over Arizona State in 2023. Noah Fifita threw for 527 yards, five TDs and one interception versus Arizona State in 2023. Fifita does not have close to the offensive skill position talent that he had in 2023.
Arizona and Arizona State enter Territorial Cup nearly completely flipped from the 2023 regular season finale. Fifita and McMillan need to have their best 2024 game in the Big XII for Arizona to win. Chris Hunter has emerged with 21 receptions for 214 and two TDs in the last three games to complement McMillan at WR.
Arizona State is 9-2 versus the point spread in 2024. That includes winning outright twice as a road favorite. Arizona is 2-9 in 2024 versus the spread. The Wildcats are 1-5 against the number at home. Arizona is a home underdog for the first time during the 2024 season.
Six Arizona State games have gone over in 2024 and five Arizona games have eclipsed the total. Three of the last four Arizona State games and four of the last six for Arizona have gone over. Arizona games that have gone over have been largely because of the performance of the other teams.
Arizona State at Arizona Odds
Arizona is an 8.5-point underdog to Arizona State per FanDuel. Laying the points with Arizona State is minus 114 and taking the points and Arizona is 106. Arizona State is minus 320 on the money line and Arizona is plus 255. The over/under for Saturday is 53.5.
Predictions
It is tough to trust Arizona laying the 8.5 and more so on the money line. Houston and West Virginia are the only games Arizona competitive over the last six contests. Playing Arizona State who is one of the hottest teams nationally is a bad matchup for Arizona. The Wildcats might keep it close, but Arizona State covers.