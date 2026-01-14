Arizona State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts Arizona State on Wednesday night in a red-out game. The Wildcats are off to their best start since 2014 with 16 consecutive wins. Arizona began the 2013-14 season with 21 consecutive wins.

Arizona State enters the game on Wednesday with 10 wins and six losses. The Sun Devils have no wins and four losses against NCAA NetRatings quadrant one teams. Arizona State has five victories and one defeat against quad two opponents.

Arizona will have a major advantage in virtually every category entering the game on Wednesday night. The biggest difference between Arizona and Arizona State should be depth. Five Arizona players average in double figures, while three players for Arizona State post at least 10.0 points per game.

Senior guard Moe Odom leads Arizona State, averaging 16.4 PPG and 6.4 APG while also posting 3.2 rebounds per game. Arizona State has size on the frontline to match Arizona. Arizona State starting center Massamba Diop is 7'2, forward Andrijia Grbovic and Santiago Trouet are 6'11.

Arizona State at Arizona Game time and television

Arizona State at Arizona will tip off at 8:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on FS1. Aaron Goldsmith is calling play-by-play and Casey Jacobsen is the analyst.

Arizona State at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is favored by 21.5 points over Arizona State in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Arizona State is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Arizona State is +2000 on the money line and Arizona is -7000. The over/under is 168.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Arizona State All-Time Series

Arizona has 163 wins and 87 losses all-time versus Arizona State. The Wildcats have 93 wins and 32 losses all-time at home against the Sun Devils. Arizona enters the game on Tuesday with five consecutive wins versus Arizona State, with two of those games at home.