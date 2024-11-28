Arizona State at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona will attempt to extend its two-game winning streak versus Arizona State in the 98th Territorial Cup on Saturday. Arizona State nearly guarantees themselves a berth in the Big XII Championship Game with a win. The Sun Devils and Wildcats have nearly completely flipped places from where they were in the 97th Territorial Cup.
Arizona enters the 2023 Territorial Cup 8-3 and on a five-game winning streak. Arizona State was 3-8 entering the 2023 game. The Wildcats won 59-23 in Tempe. Arizona could have won the game much bigger than they did. Arizona State enters Saturday 50th nationally in scoring offense and defense.
Arizona is 107th nationally in scoring offense and 104th in points allowed per game. The Sun Devils have been good this season running and stopping the run. Arizona has the 32nd passing offense versus ASU who is 82nd nationally allowing 228.4 passing YPG.
Saturday could be determined by the Arizona State run versus Arizona and the Wildcats run defense versus the Sun Devils. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is seventh nationally averaging 122.10 rushing yards per game. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is third nationally averaging 113.7 receiving YPG.
How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona
Arizona State at Arizona has a 1:30 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff on Fox. Jason Bennetti is calling play-by-play, Brock Huard is the analyst and Allison Williams is the sideline reporter.
Arizona State at Arizona odds
Arizona enters the game on Saturday as an 8.5-point underdog per FanDuel. Laying the points with Arizona State is minus 114 and taking the points and Arizona is 106. Arizona State is minus 315 on the money line and Arizona is plus 250. The over/under for Saturday is 53.5.
Arizona State at Arizona injury reports
The five players listed on the TeamRankings.Com injury report for ASU are not major contributors. Arizona is still without three injured starters on defense.
Saturday Tucson Weather Forecast
The Weather Channel Forecast on Saturday is 77° with winds out of the North/Northwestern at six miles per hour. There will be Sun and a few passing clouds. The UV index is forecast for four out of 11.
Arizona versus Arizona All-Time Series
Arizona has 51 wins, 45 losses and one-tie all-time versus Arizona State. Arizona is 32-21 versus Arizona State in Tucson.