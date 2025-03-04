Arizona State at Arizona Senior Night: Odds, Series History and TV

Arizona hosts Arizona State for Senior Night just over a month after Caleb Love was ejected in Tempe. Love was ejected following an incident that included B.J. Freeman of Arizona State head-butting Love. Freeman was also ejected and a few weeks later he was dismissed from the Arizona State basketball program.

Including the loss to Arizona, Arizona State has lost eight of their last nine. Arizona enters the game on Tuesday with losses in four of its last six. Arizona needs a win over Arizona State with Kansas in the final game of the regular season at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Saturday.

At 13-16, Arizona State is basically playing out the season. The Sun Devils obviously would need to win the Big 12 Tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. If ASU hopes to make the NIT, they likely have to win out in the regular season and earn at least one victory in the Big XII Tournament to have a chance at an NIT berth.

Without Freeman, Arizona State will rely on balance with four players averaging double figures. Freeman led Arizona State with 19 points in the game versus Arizona last month, Adam Miller had 16 and Basheer Jihad had 14 points and seven rebounds. Freeman, Jihad and Miller combined to shoot 17-45 from the field but made 9-24 three-point attempts.

Arizona State at Arizona Fan Duel odds

Arizona is a 17.5 favorite over Arizona State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Arizona State is -105. Laying the points with Arizona is -115. Arizona State is +1200 on the money line and Arizona is -3000. The over/under is 155.5 with the over -106 and the under -114.

Arizona versus Arizona State series history

Arizona leads the all-time series with Arizona State 162-86. The Wildcats are 92-32 at home versus Arizona State, have won four consecutive games and nine of the last 10 in the series overall.

Arizona State at Arizona

Arizona State at Arizona will tip-off at 9 PM Mountain time on ESPN with Roxy Bernstein on play-by-play and former Wildcat Corey Williams as the analyst.