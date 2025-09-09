Arizona Stifling Defense Among Just Two nationally to Not Allow a 2025 TD

Arizona is vastly improved defensively through the first two 2025 games. Arizona and BYU are the only two teams that have not allowed a touchdown through their first two 2025 games. Through two games in 2024, Arizona allowed 49 points.

Arizona beat Hawaii 40-6 in the season opener and Weber State 48-3 in week two. Arizona is fourth nationally, allowing 4.5 points per game through week two. BYU is first nationally allowing 1.5 PPG after a 69-0 win over Sacramento State and a 27-3 victory over Stanford.

Arizona has been bend-but-don't-break on defense through its first two games. The Wildcats are 23rd nationally, allowing 237.0 total yards per game. Arizona allowed 290 yards to Hawaii and 184 to Football Bowl Subdivision Weber State on Saturday.

The difference against Hawaii was that Arizona forced five turnovers. Arizona had three interceptions and recovered both of Hawaii's fumbles in the 2025 season opener. Four Hawaii drives ended in Arizona territory on downs or with a turnover.

The two field goals by Weber State were their only drives into Arizona territory. Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole added a 27-yard interception return for a TD. Arizona is tied for first nationally with Tulane and UNLV with seven turnovers forced in two games.

Arizona is 36th, allowing 91.00 rushing yards per game and 48th, with opponents averaging 3.05 yards per carry. The Wildcats are one of 19 teams nationally that have not allowed a rushing TD. Hawaii had 29 carries for 67 yards and Weber State ran 31 times for 116 yards.

Arizona is 30th, with opponents averaging 145.5 passing yards per game. The Wildcats are 12th, holding opponents to a 50.7 completion percentage, ninth permitting 4.1 yards per pass attempt and third with Hawaii and Weber State, combining for a 71.05 passer rating. Hawaii had 228 passing yards and Weber State 68 versus Arizona.

Arizona has a huge step up in competition on Friday night when they host Kansas State. Kansas State is 78th nationally, averaging 26.7 points per game. Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in week zero in Dublin, Ireland, the Wildcats beat FCS North Dakota 38-35 in week one and lost 24-21 to Army on Saturday.