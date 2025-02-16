Arizona still has strong metric numbers after losing to Houston

As should have been expected, Arizona continued to be highly rated by the three major metric sites after their loss to Houston on Saturday. Arizona remains in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and NCAA Net Ratings Top 10 and moved up from earlier in the week in KenPom.

Arizona is seventh in the BPI. According to the BPI, Arizona has the seventh toughest strength of schedule and the 28th most difficult strength of schedule. Arizona is projected to finish with a 20.8-10.2 overall record and 14.8-5.2 in the Big XII by the BPI. Houston who is second, is the only Big XII team ranked ahead of Arizona.

The BPI projects Arizona with a 3.2 percent chance to win the national championship, 8.0 percent to reach the title game, 17.1 percent to advance to the Final Four, 32.8 percent for an appearance in the NCAA Tournament regional final, 59.2 percent to reach the regional semifinal and 90.9 to win their first-round game.

Arizona is ninth in the NCAA Net Ratings. The Wildcats are 22nd in Wins Above Bubble, 7-7 versus quadrant-one opponents, 1-1 against quad two, 5-0 playing quad three and 4-0 in games versus quad four. Arizona has won seven of its last nine games against quad-one opponents after starting 0-5.

Arizona is 12th in KenPom. The Wildcats moved up from 14th earlier in the week after losing at Kansas State. Arizona has the seventh toughest KenPom strength of schedule. The Wildcats are 22nd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Arizona's adjusted offensive efficiency strength of schedule is ninth in KenPom and the adjusted defensive efficiency is 12th. The Wildcats non-conference strength of schedule net rating is 47th. Arizona has another chance to raise its rating in Ken Pom at Baylor on Monday night.