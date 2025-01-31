Arizona still in good position for top 5 2025 class despite Ajiah Arenas USC commitment

While the commitment of Arizona legacy Alijah Arenas was tough for the Wildcats' 2025 class, they are still positioned for a pair of other five-star prospects. Arizona is favored for forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries in the 2025 class per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

There is a 70.3 percent chance Peat will commit to Arizona per On3 and a 30,0 percent chance for Burries. Arenas, Burries and Peat were all named McDonald's All-Americans this week. Burries and Peat would be the top-ranked players in the 2025 Arizona class if they sign with the Wildcats.

On3 ranks Peat as the seventh prospect overall, fourth power forward and top player in Arizona in the 2025 class. Burries is the 12th overall prospect, fourth shooting guard and second player in California in the 2024 class. Arizona signed four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode and received a commitment from shooting guard Bryce James for 2025.

Burries is averaging 28.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent on three-point attempts this year for Eastvale, California, Roosevelt. At 6'5 and 185 pounds, Burries would provide Arizona with excellent size on the wing.

Told by an Arizona insider that there's a real possibility, that recently named McDonald's All American Koa Peat, waits until after the season to commit. Says it's nothing to do with NIL. Factors include team rosters (draft, portal) & being featured as a perimeter player pic.twitter.com/COFUuqKooJ — Sports King🔥 (@Sports_Kings_) January 29, 2025

Peat averaged 17.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 APG and 1.9 steals while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor playing for the United States in the Under 17 World Cup last summer. Peat has repeatedly shown his ability to compete against elite players. One of the biggest praises for Peat has been his play making ability.

Adding Burries and Peat to the 2025 Arizona class would put the Wildcats fourth nationally in the 247Sports rankings using their calculator. If Arizona can gain commitments from Burries and Peat with the players projected to return in 2025-26, they should be a top-10 team in the preseason.