Arizona Still Projected For A Bowl Game After Loss At Iowa State

Consensus post week five projections have Arizona playing in the Sun Bowl against either Clemson or SMU in the latest postseason predictions from multiple media outlets. Mark Schlachbach of ESPN and Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated project Arizona to play Clemson in the Sun Bowl.

Athlon Sports and CBS Sports project Arizona to play SMU in the Sun Bowl. The other major bowl projections have Arizona playing Kyle Bonagura of ESPN predicting the Wildcats to play UNLV in the L.A. Bowl and College Football News slating a matchup with North Carolina State in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

Arizona lost to Auburn in 1968 and Baylor in 1992 and tied Georgia in 1985 in three Sun Bowl appearances. Arizona split Holiday Bowl appearances against Nebraska with a win in 1997 and a loss in 2008. The L.A. Bowl is entering its fifth season and has not featured Arizona yet.

Arizona has stated the 2025 season with three wins and one loss. After beginning a season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2015, Arizona lost its first game in 2025, 39-14 at Iowa State on Saturday. Arizona needs to win three of its final eight games to become bowl eligible.

Media Outlet Bowl Opponent Date Site Athlon Sports Sun Bowl SMU December 31 El Paso Kyle Bonagura-ESPN L.A. Bowl UNLV December 13 Sofi Stadium Mark Schlabach-ESPN Sun Bowl Clemson December 31 El Paso CBS Sports Sun Bowl SMU December 31 El Paso College Football News DIRECTV Holiday Bowl North Carolina State January, 2026 San Diego Sports Illustrated Sun Bowl Clemson December 31 El Paso

Arizona also begin the 2024 season with three wins in its first four games before losing seven out of its last eight contests. The ESPN Football Power Index currently rates Arizona as the 52nd team nationally. Arizona is projected with a 79.6 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible per the ESPN FPI.

The ESPN FPI projects Arizona to finish with 6.6 wins and 5.4 losses in their simulations. Arizona is favored to beat Baylor and Oklahoma State in its final eight games per the ESPN FPI. Arizona beat Oklahoma 38-24 in the 2023 Alamo Bowl in the only postseason appearance for the Wildcats since 2017.