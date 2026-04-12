Arizona struggles with runners on base dropping game 2 at LSU

Arizona left eight runners on base in a 3-1 loss at LSU on Saturday. It was the second consecutive game Arizona was unable to produce scoring after losing 4-1 in game one at LSU on Friday night. Arizona left runners on base in each of the last five innings.

Arizona seemed set up for a rally in the top of the seventh inning, trailing 3-1. With two outs and no runners on base, Addison Duke singled, followed by Regan Shockey and Serenti Trice singles to bring up Sydney Stewart with the bases loaded. Stewart flied out to right field on a 1-1 count to end the game.

LSU took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. A Kylee Edwards triple scored Jalia Lassiter with the first run of the game. Edwards scored one batter later on an Alix Franklin sacrifice fly to left field to extend the Tigers' lead to 2-0 and provide what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Cece Cellura retired the first seven Arizona hitters before Jenna Sniffen broke up the no-hitter with one out in the third inning. Shockey singled two batters later before Trice grounded out to end the inning as Arizona left two runners on base.

Final | #18 LSU 3, #11 Arizona 1



We close out the series tomorrow at 9 a.m. MST — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 11, 2026

Stewart drew a leadoff walk in the fourth inning before the next three batters grounded out to leave her stranded. Sniffen had a one-out double in the top of the fifth inning to get Arizona its second runner in scoring position of the game. Duke flied out and Shockey struck out looking to end the fifth inning.

Arizona finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Stewart reached second base with one out when LSU first baseman Tori Edwards dropped a pop-up in the infield. Two batters later, Grace Jenkins flied out to RF, scoring Stewart. Arizona was unable to score any more runs in the sixth inning, leaving one more runner.

LSU answered Ariona's run in the bottom of the sixth. The Tigers scored their run in the sixth inning on one hit, two walks and a hit by pitch. LSU maximized their base runners on Saturday with three hits, three walks and three hit batters.

The ninth-inning rally was the best chance Arizona had to score multiple runs. Cellura pitched a complete game, allowing the one run on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Jalen Adams pitched a complete game for Arizona. Arizona plays at LSU in the final game of the series on Sunday at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN.