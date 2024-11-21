Arizona suffers shocking blowout loss at Northern Arizona
Playing without Jada Williams, Arizona suffered a shocking 92-75 loss at Northern Arizona on Wednesday night. Northern Arizona dominated the game after Arizona led 23-11 after the first quarter. The Lumberjacks outscored the Wildcats 61-32 in the middle two quarters and led by at least 13 points throughout the fourth quarter.
NAU went 9:30 without a field goal spanning the last 7:01 of the first quarter and the first 2:29 of the second quarter. Arizona extended their first-quarter lead to 27-11 before NAU closed the second quarter by outscoring Arizona 30-11 to lead 41-38 at halftime. NAU took the lead 32-31 and never trailed again.
Arizona dominated the first quarter by making nine of its 16 shots from the field and by holding NAU to 4-17 from the floor and 0-7 on three-point attempts. NAU finished the game 30-69 from the floor and 10-32 on three-point attempts. Arizona shot 30-64 from the floor and 5-16 on threes.
Six NAU players scored in double-figures led by Nyah Moran with 22 points. Saniy Neverson had 10 points and 15 rebounds for NAU. Four Arizona players scored in double figures led by Paulina Paris who topped Arizona with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sahnya Jah scored with three rebounds.
Arizona struggled in the post with Isis Beh and Breya Cunningham both fouling out. NAU outrebounded Arizona 45-37 and had an 11-6 advantage in second chance points. The NAU starters outscored the Arizona starters 82-50. The starting frontcourt for NAU combined for 49 points and 15 rebounds.
Arizona was playing its second straight road game at a non-power conference program after winning 84-48 at Chicago State on Saturday. Arizona returns home on Saturday to host Grambling one night after the men's team hosts Duke. The Acrisure Holiday Invitational versus Vanderbilt will follow on November 26.