Arizona suffers third blowout loss in the last four games at Central Florida
Central Florida took a 28-0 lead in the second quarter, extended to 35-7 after a hail mary on the final play of the first half and cruised to a 56-12 win over Arizona on Saturday in Orlando. Arizona suffered its third blowout loss in the last four games. Arizona needed a late rally in a 31-26 loss to West Virginia last week to avoid a blowout.
Central Florida led Arizona 14-0 by outgaining Arizona 158 to 20 in the first quarter. Central Florida who is usually a run dominant team had a balanced offense on Saturday. The Knights were balanced in every quarter. Central Florida finished with 602 total yards, had 308 passing and 294 rushing.
Arizona had another fumble inside their own 20 that led directly to an opponent touchdown. Quali Conley fumbled on the first play after UCF scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game. R.J. Harvey had a 17-yard TD run and extended the lead to 14-0. The rout was on early as Arizona failed to get back in the game.
Murphy ran 22 times for 184 yards and three TDs. The Arizona defense was what UCF needed to ail their quarterback problems. Four UCF QBs entered the game having thrown passes this year. Dylan Rizk asserted himself as the starter going forward. Rizk completed 20 passes in 25 attempts for 294 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.
Rizk also contributed 55 yards on nine carries. Arizona had 261 total yards, including only five rushing. Even when taking out sacks, Arizona ran 18 times for 27 yards. Noah Fifita had 24 completions in 33 attempts for 256 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Wide receiver Chris Hunter was a bright spot with seven receptions for 102 yards. Tetairoa McMillan had six receptions for 84 yards and a TD. Arizona suffered another devastating loss after beginning the season ranked 21st nationally. Arizona has a bye next week before hosting Houston on November 15.