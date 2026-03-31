Arizona superfan Charles Barkley sends Michigan a message ahead of Final Four clash

After Michigan defeated Tennessee in the Midwest Regional Final on Sunday to advance to the Final Four, Charles Barkley praised the Wolverines during the postgame on CBS. Barkley has long praised Arizona and stated that "we (Arizona) got something for them next Saturday."

Barkley's longtime partner on Inside the NBA on TNT and now ESPN, Kenny Smith, said, "That is going to be the heavyweight fight of all heavyweight fights on Saturday night." when discussing the Arizona game against Michigan in the Final Four.

Arizona and Michigan have been the dominant teams throughout the 2025-26 season. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Arizona and Michigan are two of the highest-rated teams in the history of KenPom. Michigan, Arizona, Duke and Florida are the only teams in the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in KenPom in 2025-26.

Michigan enters the Final Four first in KenPom overall and in adjusted defensive efficiency and fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency. Arizona is second nationally in KenPom, fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency

"It's gonna take a really really special team to beat them... But we (Arizona) got something for 'em next Saturday."



-- Charles Barkley on Michigan's dominant win over Tennessee pic.twitter.com/2HkAMeBumx — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

"That was impressive from start to finish. It's going to take a really special team to beat them because their defense is impressive, their offense is impressive, the way they pass the ball, they're big, they're strong, athletic. We've got something for them next Saturday." Charles Barkley

Arizona and Michigan are both special teams that have had special seasons. Several media outlets have questioned why Arizona and Michigan are playing in the National Semifinal when they are clearly the two best teams nationally.

Michigan beat Tennessee 95-62 in the Midwest Regional Final. The Wolverines led the Volunteers 48-26 at halftime. Arizona outscored Purdue 48-26 in the second half of the West Regional Final after trailing 38-31 at halftime in a 79-64 win. Arizona and Michigan imposed their will over Purdue and Tennessee.

Arizona held Purdue to nine out of 28 from the field and one out of eight on three-point attempts in the second half. The Wildcats made 16 out of their 31 shots from the field, four out of nine three-point attempts and 12 out of 14 free throws in a dominant final 20 minutes against the Boilermakers.

Michigan held Tennessee to nine out of 37 from the field and three out of 13 on three-point attempts in the first half. Arizona and Michigan are both dominant defensively and offensively. Michigan has won its four NCAA Tournament games by an average of 22.5 points. Arizona is winning its NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20,5 PPG.