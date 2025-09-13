Arizona survives itself, beating Kansas State for 3rd consecutive win

Arizona survived costly penalties, a big play by Kansas State to start the second half and two impactful turnovers to earn their first three-game winning streak to start a season since 2015. Arizona won 23-17 despite 412 yards of total offense to 193 for Kansas State.

After a dominating first half with a 17-3 lead, it seemed like Arizona could win easily. Arizona outgained Kansas State 257 yards to 44 in the first half. Kansas State began the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Jayce Brown. Brown also had six receptions for 68 yards.

On the ensuing Arizona possession, Kansas State blocked a punt and took over at the 13-yardline. Five plays later Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had a one-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 17. Kansas State took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after an Arizona muffed punt.

Arizona answered with a five-play 75 yard drive. Ismail Mahdi put Arizona in position to score with a 60 yard run. Noah Fifita scored five plays later to give Arizona a 7-3 lead. Ismail Madhi finished with 224 yards on 25 touches. Fifita had 178 yards passing, a career-high 48 yards rushing and doubled his career total with two rushing TDs.

Arizona was dominant defensively other than the 75-yard run by Brown and his overall performance. Johnson had 88 passing yards and eight first downs. Arizona finished with nine tackles for loss and held Kansas State to one set of downs on seven drives.

Deshawn McKnight led Arizona with 2.5 tackles for loss. Genesis Smith led Arizona with eight tackles and three pass breakups and added one quarterback hit. Eight Arizona players finished with a TFL. Arizona has a bye week before playing at number 14 Iowa State on September 28 in a key Big XII game.