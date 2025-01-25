Arizona swaps BYU for Washington State in future non-conference schedule

Arizona announced a home-and-home series versus Washington State in 2026 and 2027. Arizona will play at Washington State on Sep. 26, 2026 and host the Cougars on Sept. 25, 2027. The series replaces BYU now that the Wildcats and Cougars are both in the Big XII.

Arizona leads the all-time series versus Washington State 28-19. The Wildcats are 15-11 versus Washington State in Tucson and 15-1 in Pullman. Arizona ended a three-game losing streak to Washington State with an emphatic 44-6 win in Pullman in the programs' last season as Pac-12 rivals in 2023.

Washington State had also won five of the preview six games versus Arizona before 2023. The Arizona and Washington State series began in 1963 with a 7-2 Cougars win in Spokane. After losing two out of the first three in the series. Arizona won five of the next six to surge in front in the series.

Washington State finished 8-5 in 2024 after an 8-1 start. The Cougars will be in a rebuilt Pac-12 beginning in 2026. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State will join the Pac-12 in 2026. Gonzaga does not have a football program.

Arizona has a 7-6 advantage over Washington State in non-conference games after a 21-13 advantage in the 45 years both programs were in the Pac-12. The Cougars and Wildcats played nearly every single year from 1979 through 2010 before the Pac 10 became the Pac 12 in 2011.

In addition to Washington State, Arizona will host Northern Arizona on September 5 and Northern Illinois on September 19 on 2026. Arizona opens the 2027 season at Colorado State on September 4 and hosts Northern Arizona on September 18 in addition to Washington State.

Arizona's non-conference opponents are set through 2031. The only non-conference opening for Arizona through the 2033 season is in 2032. Arizona currently has Alabama and Northern Arizona on the 2032 non-conference schedule. Arizona hosts Alabama and NAU and plays at Wyoming in their 2033 non-conference schedule.