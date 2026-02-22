Arizona takes firm control of Big XII with late conference results on Saturday

The 73-66 Arizona win at Houston on Saturday and losses by Kansas to Cincinnati and Iowa State at BYU, provide the Wildcats with firm control of the Big XII regular season standings. Arizona leads the Big XII with 12 wins and two losses, followed by Houston at 11-3 and Iowa State and Kansas at 10-4.

Arizona and Houston played their only regular-season game against each other on Saturday. With the win, Arizona took a one-game lead over Houston and owns the tiebreaker. The losses by Iowa State and Kansas on Saturday were significant for Arizona.

Iowa State and Kansas can still win their regular-season series with Arizona. Iowa State is at Arizona in the penultimate regular-season game on March 2. Kansas beat Arizona on February 9 in Lawrence. Kansas is at Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona plays at Baylor on Saturday and finishes the regular season at Colorado on March 9 in its two other remaining regular-season games. Houston plays at Kansas on Monday, in what is now an elimination game in the regular-season Big XII race.

Arizona becomes just the second team to beat Houston at the Fertitta Center in Big 12 play.



Anthony Dell’Orso was terrific off the bench, Ivan Kharchenkov did a little bit of everything, and out-defended the Coogs.



What a win for Tommy Lloyd’s squad pic.twitter.com/1f8MWEfF9v — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 21, 2026

Colorado is at Houston on Saturday, the Cougars host Baylor on March 4 and finish the regular season on March 7 at Oklahoma State. Iowa State is at Utah on Tuesday, hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and Arizona State on March 7 in the final game of the regular season.

Kansas plays at Arizona State on March 3 and hosts Kansas State on March 7 in its final two regular-season games. The win by Arizona at Houston on Saturday and losses by Iowa State and Kansas provide Arizona with room to lose one more game and still win the Big XII.

The best Iowa State and Kansas can hope for is to beat Arizona and hope the other loses once to earn a tie with the Wildcats for the regular season Big XII title. Iowa State and Kansas would also need one more loss from Houston to have a chance to win the Big XII regular season title.