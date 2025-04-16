Arizona taking more traditional approach with 2025-26 roster construction



Arizona appears to be taking a more traditional approach to building its 2025-26 roster. Harvard point guard Evan Nelson is the only transfer Arizona has added for next season. Arizona lost center Emmanuel Stephen, forward Henri Veesaar and guards K.J. Lewis and Conrad Martinez to the transfer portal.

Nelson adds depth to the 2025-26 Arizona roster as he essentially replaces Martinez. Center Motiejus Krivas, who missed most of the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury, forward Tobe Awaka and guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso announced their returns to Arizona for the 2025-26 season in the last week.

San Francisco wing Tyrone Riley, who initially entered the transfer portal but decided to stay with the Dons, was the only player widely reported that Arizona had contacted. Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona staff appear to be content with their projected 2025-26 roster.

The biggest question mark for the 2025-26 Arizona roster is the decision by freshman forward Carter Bryant. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, who partners with NBA.com on draft projections, has Bryant as the 16th pick in 2025, which was posted on Tuesday and remains consistent with his post-NCAA Tournament projections.

If Carter Bryant comes back… this is a really, really, good squad. — Tyler Cole🌵 (@ArizonaWildbags) April 9, 2025

Arizona has the top incoming 2025 class per On3. Guard Brayden Burries and forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat are projected to be major contributors for Arizona as freshmen in 2025-26. Guard Bryce James is considered more of a developmental player for Arizona.

Awaka, Bradley and Dell'Orso are returning starters for Arizona in 2025-26. Small forward or a third guard is the one starting position likely open for Arizona entering the 2025-26 season, with Krivas projected to start at center. Lloyd could decide to use a similar lineup in 2025-26 to 2024-25.

Dell'Orso was eighth on Arizona in minutes in 2024-25 despite being a starter. K.J. Lewis, who has since transferred to Georgetown, was third on Arizona in minutes in 2024-25 despite coming off the bench. Henri Veesaar, who also came off the bench and transferred to North Carolina, was fifth on Arizona in minutes in 2024-25.

It is very possible that Lloyd will bring either Burries, Peat or both off the bench to begin the season. If Arizona does not add an experienced transfer wing with proven production without Bryant returning, Burries or Peat would likely have to start. Burries is currently the projected replacement for departed Arizona leading scorer Caleb Love.

Without Bryant, Arizona projects to have 10 scholarship players on the roster entering the 2024-25 season. That leaves Arizona thin if there are any injuries. Lloyd is likely to play a tight rotation. In 2024-25, Lloyd usually played eight players and would stretch it to nine with foul trouble or injuries.

The 2025-26 Arizona roster as currently constructed is primarily made up of key returning players setting the corps, an influx of high-level incoming freshmen led by Burries and Peat and Nelson providing depth. Arizona will look mostly like a traditional roster if no further transfer additions are made.