Arizona TE Keyan Burnett named on Mackey Award watch list

The Mackey Award named Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett to its watch list on Friday. The Mackey Award honors the best TE in college football. Five other Big XII TEs were named to the 2025 Mackey Award watch list. Burnett returned to Arizona after transferring to Kansas during the offseason.

Joe Royer of Cincinnati, Gabe Burkle of Iowa State, Garrett Oakley of Kansas State Michael Trigg of Baylor and Chamon Metayer of Arizona State were the other TEs from the Big XII named to the 2025 Mackey Award watch list. Arizona will play Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas State during the 2025 season.

Burnett has 24 receptions for 261 yards and one TD in three seasons with Arizona. The 2024 season was a breakout one for Burnett, with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one TD. Most of Burnett's 2024 numbers came in two games.

Burnett had five receptions for 76 yards and a TD as Arizona won 23-10 at Utah and five catches for 46 in a 28-23 loss to Texas Tech. Arizona needs consistency from Burnett during the 2025 season. New offensive coordinator Seth Doege has been a TEs coach and stated they will use the TE in 2025.

Big honors rolling in for our guy Keyan! pic.twitter.com/tKvkGA6Yg1 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 8, 2025

The national recognition for Burnett heightens the expectations for him entering the 2025 season. Burnett leads what could be a deep TE unit for Arizona in 2025. Sam Olson returns to back up Burnett and Arizona added Cameron Barmore as a transfer.

The Mackey Award will announce eight semifinalists on October 30, three finalists on November 26 and the winner will be awarded at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12. No Arizona player has ever earned the Mackey Award.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Ismail Mahdi, safety Genesis Smith and wide receiver Luke Wysong have also been named to watch lists in the last two weeks. Madhi and Wysong are expected to be significant contributors for Arizona in 2025 after transferring in during the offseason.