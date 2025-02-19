Arizona three-point defense has been elite in last three games

Baylor made only five of their 22 three-point attempts on Monday night. That continued a trend for Arizona over its last three games defending three-point shots at an elite level. Kansas State, Houston and Baylor combined to make 11 of their 58 three-point attempts against Arizona for 19.0 percent.

Kansas State is 130th nationally, making 34.8 percent of its three-point attempts in the most recent update after a 74-69 loss at Utah on Monday night. Entering their game on Tuesday night at Arizona State, Houston is 11th nationally, making 39.1 percent of its three-point attempts.

Baylor is 85th nationally, making 35.9 percent of its three-point attempts after losing 74-67 to Arizona on Monday. Kansas State made one of its 19 three-point attempts versus Arizona and Houston who is projected as a one or two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, made five of its 17 three-point attempts.

Baylor also shot below its average against Arizona in an 81-70 loss in January making six of its 20 three-point attempts. As a below-average three-point shooting team, the defense Arizona is playing against other teams from beyond the arc is critical. Games are often won and lost on three-point shooting.

Arizona is now No. 10 in KenPom's Adjusted Defense metric and No. 8 in @EvanMiya's Defense rankings.



Is this the best defensive team Tommy Lloyd has had in Tucson? — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) February 18, 2025

In Big XII games only, Arizona is third in the conference, holding opponents to 29.7 percent on three-point attempts. That does not count West Virginia making 12 of 34 three-point goals against Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November in a non-conference game between the Big XII rivals.

In a 75-56 Arizona win at West Virginia in the rematch in January, the Mountaineers made eight of their 29 three-point shots. Colorado had the highest three-point percentage against Arizona this season, making nine of their 19 attempts for 47.4 percent in a 78-63 loss in Tucson.

Arizona allowed six teams to make 12 three-point field goals in a game this season. The Wildcats are 3-3 in those games. The most recent team to make 12 three-point shots against Arizona was Texas Tech on 33 attempts in an 82-73 loss on February 8. Texas Tech preceded the three most recent games.

Arizona is 65th nationally, holding opponents to 31.3 percent on three-point attempts. That number has improved since Big XII play began. With a lot of the focus on the woes of Arizona shooting three-point attempts, their elite three-point defense has been significant to their 12-3 record in the Big XII.