Arizona ties 36-year old record with its win at Connecticut

Arizona became the first team since Kansas in 1989 and just the third ever to have multiple wins over top three teams in their first five games per ESPN research via their writer Jeff Borzello. Arizona defeated Florida in Las Vegas to begin the season and won at Connecticut on Thursday night.

Connecticut and Florida were both ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25 when Arizona defeated them. Arizona and Kansas both accomplished their wins over the top three teams on a neutral court and on the road.

Kansas won at second-ranked LSU in their second game and top-ranked UNLV in their fourth game in 1989. The win over UNLV was at Madison Square Garden in New York. UNLV would later win the national championship that season.

Kansas finished the 1989-90 season 30-5 overall and earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the second round to UCLA. Kansas also won number 25 St. John's in the game in between winning at LSU and defeating UNLV.

Arizona history against ranked teams early in the season

Arizona has a win over then 14th-ranked UCLA on Friday in its fourth game of the 2025-26 season. The wins over Connecticut, Florida and UCLA is the first time Arizona has started a season with multiple wins over ranked teams since 2001.

Arizona began the 2001-02 season with wins over second-ranked Maryland and number six Florida in the Coaches versus Cancer Classic at Madison Square Garden and at 23rd-ranked Texas. After losing to eighth-ranked Kansas, Arizona beat fifth-ranked Illinois to complete playing their first five games against ranked teams in 2001.

Arizona finished the 2001-02 season 24-10 overall and lost to Oklahoma in the West Regional Semifinal. The 2025-26 Arizona team could have two more opportunities to defeat ranked teams in non-conference. Alabama is currently 11th and beat eighth-ranked Illinois on Wednesday night and Auburn is currently 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25.