Arizona Tight End Keyan Burnett Is Out For the Rest Of the Season

Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett will redshirt for the remainder of the 2025 season after playing four games in 2025. Burnett suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and never fully recovered per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Jason Scheer of Wildcats Authority reported that Burnett is no longer a part of the Arizona football program. Burnett had two receptions for eight yards in 2025. After transferring to Kansas during the 2025 winter portal window, Burnett returned to Arizona after spring practice.

Burnett set career highs with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one TD in 2024. Burnett has 26 receptions for 272 yards and one TD during his Arizona career. The best game for Burnett at Arizona was five receptions for 73 yards and his sole TD in a 23-10 win at Utah in 2024.

Sam Olson leads Arizona TEs with eight receptions for 59 yards and a TD in 2025. Cameron Barmore matches Burnett's 2025 production with two receptions for 11 yards. Arizona is also without Kellan Ford and Tyler Powell at TE who are out for the season with injuries.

Arizona lists Barmore, Burnett and Olson as the Co-First Team TEs for Arizona on Saturday versus BYU. Barmore and Olson will receive the vast majority of snaps at TE in the remainder of the season with Burnett out for the rest of the year.

Arizona has nine TEs listed on its roster. That includes Kayden Luke, who is more of a blocking or H-back. None of the other TEs on the 2025 Arizona roster has a lot of experience. Arizona has not utilized the TE often as a receiver during the 2025 season.

Barmore is a converted wide receiver from Football Bowl Subdivision Mercyhurst. Olson is in his second season at Arizona after transferring from San Jose State, where he played for Brent Brennan before joining the Wildcats.