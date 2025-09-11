Arizona to compete in 4-team Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic

The Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic announced Arizona, UC-Irvine, Oregon and Vanderbilt as the four teams that will compete in their third annual event in 2026. The round robin Tournament from February 27 through March 1.

Arizona will play their first game in the classic on February 27 is scheduled for 7 PM Mountain Standard Time against Oregon. On Saturday, February 28 Arizona will play Vanderbilt at 5 PM MST. UC Irvine and Arizona will play the final game of the classic at 4 PM MST.

The Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic is the second in-season tournament Arizona will play in during the 2026 season. Arizona will also play against Michigan, Oregon State and Stanford at Surprise Stadium outside Phoenix.

Arizona's participation in this tournament comes as part of a challenging non-conference schedule in 2026, which also includes an opening tournament in Surprise, Arizona, where they will face Michigan, Oregon State, and Stanford.

Going All In, For The Good of the Team 🎰💙



Oregon, Arizona, Vanderbilt, and UC Irvine are looking to hit the jackpot at Las Vegas Ballpark! ⚾️ Visit the link below or in our bio for more info on tickets, game schedule, hotel discounts, and more!



September 10, 2025

Vanderbilt beat Arizona 7-6 in 12 innings during the 2021 College World Series. Arizona has 29 wins, 27 losses and one tie in their history against Oregon. Arizona has 16 wins, seven losses and two ties in their series history against UC-Irvine.

Oregon has beaten Arizona in eight of their last 10 games dating to the 2022 season as Pac-12 rivals. Vanderbilt is 15th in the post-MLB Draft 2026 Baseball America Way-Too-Early Top 25. Arizona, UC-Irvine and Oregon are not in the Baseball America Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Arizona won the 2025 Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament as the second seed. Oregon was the 12th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and top seed in Eugene as the host. Arizona beat Cal Poly twice and Utah Valley to advance to the Chapel Regional, where they beat North Carolina in three games to earn a College World Series berth.