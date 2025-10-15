Arizona Top 20 Among Power 4 in Defensive Stop Rate

Arizona is 31st nationally overall and 20th among Power Conference teams with a defensive stop rate of 68.9 percent according to ESPN analytics. Texas Tech, which is first nationally at 84.1 percent and BYU, 26th at 69.8 percent, are the only programs nationally are the only Big XII programs ahead of Arizona in stop rate.

Arizona is allowing 1.66 yards per drive. Arizona fell from 21st nationally with a 73.5 percent stop rate and 1.39 points per drive after week six. BYU scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the game against Arizona on Saturday. The Cougars did not score again until their final two drives in regulation.

ESPN defines stop rate as "the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs." In between the four scores for BYU, Arizona stopped BYU on downs once, forced one punt, had two interceptions and the Cougars missed a field goal.

BYU had 137 yards on those five drives in the middle of the game. The defense allowed Arizona to rally from a 14-0 deficit to take a 24-14 lead. Arizona held the lead until BYU scored 10 points in less than a four-minute span in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime.

The current top 20 “yards per play allowed” college football defenses are 84-37-4 (69.4%) ATS. Out of the 29, only Oklahoma & Texas have a losing ATS record. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/B1o4kRYWDD — Tommy Lorenzo (@sportsbooktom) October 15, 2025

Including the missed field goal and two overtime possessions, BYU scored on six of its 12 drives versus Arizona. Arizona is 27th nationally, allowing 18.5 points per game, 17th permitted 17 TDs and 102nd with opponents making nine field goals.

Arizona is 53rd nationally with opponents scoring on 82.35 percent of their red zone possessions, 23rd allowing TDs on 47.06 percent of possessions and 115th with opposing teams converting 35.29 percent of drives inside the Wildcats 20 yardline, resulting in field goals.

Stop rate is the purest way to measure the success of a defense. Did they allow points on a possession? Arizona has been one of the best teams nationally in 2025, limiting opposing scores per possession. Under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, Arizona is significantly improved in 2025.