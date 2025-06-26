Arizona top 3 for 3-star 2026 DL Keytrin Harris ahead of July 5 commitment date

Arizona made the top three for three-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris, who asked, where's home in a post to X on Wednesday. Harris is trained by former Arizona quarterback Ortege Jenkins, who was tagged in the post to X.

Arizona, Missouri and UCLA are the finalists for Harris, who will announce his college destination on July 5. Harris is the 439th prospect, 49th DL and fifth player in Arizona in the 2026 class out of Chandler Compass Prep. Arizona, Arizona State, California, Missouri and UCLA all hosted Harris for official visits.

Harris played the last two seasons at Harbor City, California, Narbonne, with 60 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery per MaxPreps.

No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Harris. Harris told Chad Simmons of On3 that his recruitment with Arizona started with DL coach Joe Salave'a, who did not forget him after leaving Miami in January and he is looking for a school where he can grow on and off the field.

Arizona currently has the 58th-ranked class nationally and 14 commits. Edge rusher Harvie Moeai is the only DL committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. Harris would be the highest-ranked commit in the 2026 Arizona class, passing Denton, Texas, cornerback Xaier Hiler.

A commitment from Harris would move the 2026 Arizona class to 55th nationally. Several of the programs ranked ahead of Arizona have significantly more players committed for 2026. Brent Brennan and his staff need a strong 2026 class to begin building a foundation to turn around from a 4-8 2024 season.

Arizona signed the 50th-ranked 2025 class after the first full year recruiting with Brennan as head coach. Salave'a was an elite recruiter at Miami and Oregon under Mario Cristobal. Miami and Oregon combined to sign four four-star DL and one five-star with Salave'a as the primary recruiter.