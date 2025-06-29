Arizona top 3 for 3-star DL Manoah Faupusa before July 5 commitment

Arizona was named one of the top three for three-star defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa ahead of his July 5 commitment announcement. Colorado and North Carolina fill out the top three named by Faupusa. No clear favorite has seemed to emerge as a favorite for a Faupusa commitment.

Faupusa is the 1,108th prospect, 119th DL and 90th player in California in the 2026 class out of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Catholic. Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority logged the only 247 crystal ball with his projection that Faupusa will commit to Arizona.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projects USC with a 62.4 percent chance for a commitment from Faupusa. With USC not named in the top three for Faupusa, it seems unlikely that he would commit to the Trojans. There is no futurecast projection from Rivals for which program Faupusa could commit to.

Faupusa took an official visit to North Carolina the weekend of April 11, Colorado June 16 and Arizona June 20. Eleven other programs offered Faupusa with eight of those in power conferences. Faupusa told 247Sports that Colorado is making him a high priority.

Faupusa is 6'3 and 350 pounds but shedding weight, according to Adam Munsterteiger, the Colorado beat writer for 247Sports. New Arizona DL coach Joe Salave'a, who is Samoan like Faupusa, is leading his recruitment. Arizona needs improved play on the DL in the future.

Arizona was 98th nationally, allowing 174.00 rushing yards per game in 2024 and 104th, with opponents averaging 4.86 yards per carry. Faupusa could eventually develop into the type of run-stopping DL Arizona did not have during the 2024 season.

Faupusa would be the first defensive tackle in the 2026 Arizona class and the second lineman. Edge rusher Harvie Moeai committed to Arizona earlier in June. Arizona currently has the 51st-ranked class nationally and is eighth in the Big XII.