Arizona top 3 for FCS All-American wide receiver Javin Whatley

Chattanooga All-American wide receiver Javin Whatley is down to Arizona, Memphis and North Carolina per Pete Nakos of On3. Whatley had 134 receptions for 2,058 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with Chattanooga after redshirting as a freshman in 2021. Whatley was an FCS All-American after a breakout 2023 season.

In 2023, Whatley had 55 receptions for 977 yards and nine TDs with 21 kick returns for 440 yards. Whatley built on his 2023 season with 55 receptions for 677 yards and six TDs with 14 kick returns for 396 yards and another TD for Chattanooga during the 2024 season.

The Southern Conference named Whatley to its 2024 second team. Brent Brennan and the Arizona coaching staff have been targeting highly productive FCS players in the 2025 transfer portal. Whatley would provide Arizona with a needed explosive player as a receiver and kick returner.

Listed at 5'10 and 167 pounds, Whatley seems ideally suited as a slot receiver. Arizona has commitments from Cameron Barmore from FCS Mercyhurst College, Kris Hutson from Washington State, Tre Spivey from Kansas State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico at WR for 2025.

Whatley is listed by On3 as the 893rd transfer and 140th WR in the 2025 portal. On3 lists Memphis with a 38.3 percent chance for a commitment from Whatley and North Carolina at 33.3 percent. That would presumably give Arizona a 28.6 percent chance to add Whatley.

None of the major recruiting sites ranked Whatley as a high school prospect. Whatley's production over the last three seasons and more so in 2023 and 2024 suggests he is ready to play for an FBS program. Moving from FBS to Power Five is a big jump but many players have made the move successfully.

Arizona currently has 19 players transferring in for the 2025 season. That includes the four previously mentioned WRs. With 31 Arizona players entering the transfer portal, expect Brennan and his staff to continue being busy adding players through the spring window in April.