Arizona Top 4 in Power 4 College football 2025 Transfer portal experience added

Arizona ranks fourth nationally with 26,465 snaps and is third with 403 among their 27 incoming transfers, as ESPN examined "College football 2025: Transfer portal experience added." Brent Brennan and the Arizona staff are counting on transfers being significant contributors in 2025.

After losing 35 scholarship players to the Transfer Portal after the 2024 season, Brennan and the Arizona staff had to bring in the 27 transfers to add valuable experience and build depth on the 2025 roster. Retaining Noah Fifita for the second consecutive offseason was the most important detail on the 2025 Arizona roster.

Adding more talent to surround Fifita in 2025 was critical. The loss of All-American Tetairoa McMillan made wide receiver a priority for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Wide receivers Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley are the most experienced transfers Arizona added to the 2025 roster.

Hutson produced at a high level playing at Washington State and Oregon. Whatley is one of many Football Championship Subdivision transfers Arizona has added to the 2025 roster. Per Olson, Hutson is the third most experienced WR in the portal with 32 starts and 1,905 snaps in his career.

"4. Arizona Wildcats

Incoming transfers: 27

Starts added: 403

Snaps added: 25,467



Experienced additions: WR Kris Hutson, Washington State (1,905 snaps); WR Javin Whatley, Chattanooga (1,623); DB Ayden Garnes, West Virginia (1,571); LB Blake Gotcher, Northwestern State (1,565); OL Ka'ena Decambra, Hawaii (1,506)



The experience level of the Wildcats' portal haul really stands out, with a dozen players coming in who've played more than 1,000 D-I snaps." Max Olson, ESPN

Olson added that Texas State transfer running back Ismail Mahdi is fourth in FBS in the last two seasons with 3,593 all-purpose yards. Mahdi was first nationally in 2023 with 2,169 all-purpose yards and earned first-team All-American as an all-purpose player.

Olson closed out his summary of Arizona, stating, "If the Wildcats can solidify their offensive line with their six portal additions and find a few gems among their 10 FCS transfers, they could have the right ingredients for a nice bounce-back season."