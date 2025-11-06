Arizona Top 5 for Former New Zealand Pro Basketball Player, TE Nathaniel Salmon

Arizona was named in the top five for 2026 tight end prospect Nathaniel Salmon. The 6'6, 270 pound Salmon was a professional basketball player in New Zealand and Australia beginning in February 2022. Salmon trained for 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before getting a tryout in the Los Angeles Chargers rookie mini camp.

Salmon named Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Utah and West Virginia in his top five schools he is considered. According to Salmon, the NCAA Clearing House has granted him four years of eligibility. At 6'6 270 pounds, Salmon has the athleticism from playing basketball to be a good receiver and the size to excel as a blocker.

Salmon grew up in Takapūwāhia, Porirua, New Zealand, about 15 miles North of Wellington. After graduating high school at 17, Salmon signed with the Manawatu Jets of the New Zealand National Basketball League.

Salmon averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with the Jets during the 2021-22 season after he signed in February 2022. After playing with a 3x3 team affiliated with the Wellington Saints, Salmon appeared in two games with their 5x5 team during the 2022-23 season.

🚨NEWS🚨 TE Nathaniel Salmon is down to 5️⃣ schools, he tells Rivals.



The former professional basketball player attended the Los Angeles Chargers’ mini-camp.



Read: https://t.co/7m8cpJ8rpT pic.twitter.com/xZYKtsMKJP — Rivals (@Rivals) November 6, 2025

"Nathaniel Salmon, tight end: The 20-year-old began his professional basketball career at 17 years old, playing in New Zealand and in Australia. He's a very good athlete with plus movement skills and hand-eye coordination. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Salmon has very intriguing developmental tools that could translate well to the tight end position." Former KC Chiefs GM Scott Pioli

Salmon averaged 15.7 PPG and 5.1 RPG in 15 games with the second-tier North Gold Coast Seahawks in Australia after moving there in 2024. Former Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Scott Pioli named Salmon one of "Four NFL prospects to watch at 2025 International Player Pathway program pro day."

Salmon could follow in the footsteps of potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame TE Rob Gronkowski by attending Arizona. Arizona State will host Salmon for an official visit the weekend of November 15 and will be at Utah beginning November 22. Salmon is an intriguing prospect with a fascinating story.