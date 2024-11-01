Arizona transfers showed what to expect this season during exhibition games
Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend led Arizona in both exhibition wins averaging 21.0 points and contributing 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists with one block and four steals while shooting 14-20 from the floor, 6-8 on three-point attempts and 8-9 on free throws to show he's ready to lead the Wildcats in 2024-25.
Forward Tobe Awaka and guard Anthony Dell'Orso are projected to be key players off the bench for Arizona in 2024-25. Awaka started in both exhibition games with Motiejus Krivas out with an ankle injury. Awaka will provide Arizona with toughness inside and Dell'Orso provides the Wildcats a versatile perimeter shooter.
Awaka averaged 13.0 PPG, led Arizona with 12.0 RPG, shot 9-12 from the floor, 0-1 on three-point attempts and 8-10 from the free throw line with two blocks. Dell'Orso averaged 9.5 PPG, 2.0 APG and shot 6-15 from the floor, 5-10 on threes and 2-2 on free throws in 19.5 minutes in the two exhibition games.
Townsend averaged 23 MPG and Awaka 19.5 in the two exhibition games. Krivas is questionable for the exhibition opener. If Krivas doesn't play, Awaka will likely continue to start and should see his minutes rise against a far more formidable opponent in Division I Canisius on Monday at home.
Playing time in the post will be impacted by how long Krivas will be out. Head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed the potential of Arizona redshirting 7'0 freshman Emmanuel Stephen. Stephen improved from the first to the second exhibition game with four points and seven rebounds versus Point Loma.
Awaka and Townsend should see an increase in minutes versus Canisius with Lloyd significantly shortening his rotation. Sophomore Henri Veesaar was impressive in the two exhibition games, averaging 15.5 PPG, 3,0 RPG, 1.5 APG and making 11-15 from the floor, 3-6 three-point attempts and 6-10 free throws.
Transfers have always made an impact in the three years with Lloyd as head coach. Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love are with Arizona after transferring during the 2023 offseason. Townsend was Arizona's best player in the two exhibition games and Awaka and Dell'Orso provide intangibles winning teams need.