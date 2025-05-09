Arizona tries to end losing streak versus Utah: Series info, pitching matchups, TV

Arizona plays its final home games of the 2025 regular season when it hosts Utah for a three-game series beginning on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the weekend with a two-game losing streak. Arizona needs to stack wins versus Big XII last-place Utah and Houston next weekend to have a chance to host a regional.

TCU beat Arizona 13-6 in the final game of their series last weekend and the Wildcats lost to Grand Canyon 5-2 on Wednesday. Utah beat Utah Valley 8-2 on Wednesday but enters the weekend with an eight-game losing streak in the Big XII.

Arizona enters the weekend 15-9 in the Big XII and tied for third place with Kansas and TCU. Arizona owns the tiebreaker over TCU after winning two out of three last weekend. The Jayhawks and Wildcats will not play a regular season conference game this season.

Core Jackson leads Utah offensively. Jackson is in the top 10 in six offensive categories in the Big XII. Aaron Walton is in the top 10 in the Big XII in seven offensive categories for Arizona and brings a 23-game on-base streak into the weekend series.

Utah at Arizona pitching matchups

Owen Kramkowski (7-3, 4.69) will start on Friday night for Arizona versus Colter McAnelly (3-4, 3.66) for Utah. Collin McKinney (0-1, 3.49) starts for Arizona on Saturday against Merit Jones (2-6, 7.36) for Utah and Smith Bailey (1-3, 4.70) is the starter for the Wildcats on Sunday, with the Utes' starting pitcher to be announced.

Arizona versus Utah series history

Arizona leads the all-time series against Utah 68-21 and has a 60-11 advantage in games played in Tucson.

Utah at Arizona game times and television information

Utah at Arizona will have first pitch at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday and Saturday and at noon on Sunday. All three games will be streamed and televised on ESPN+ with Arizona announcer Brian Jeffries calling play-by-play.

Arizona remaining schedule

Arizona finishes the regular season with a three-game series at Houston from May 15-17. The Big XII Baseball Tournament is May 21-24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.