Arizona tumbles out of national polls and barely gets votes
After one win in three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis Arizona dropped out of both national polls. Arizona did not receive any votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and had two points in the coaches poll. Arizona either received one vote as the 25th ranked team or two votes as the 24th team in the coaches' poll.
The Wildcats are the 49th-ranked team in the coaches poll. Arizona is outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since the week two poll in 2021 during Tommy Lloyd's first season. Arizona finished 33-4 during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats enter December in 2024 with a record of 3-4.
Arizona has losses at Wisconsin, versus Duke and to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals and West Virginia in the third place game. Arizona falling out of the national polls ended a streak of 61 consecutive weeks which was the fourth longest current run nationally.
Arizona was ranked 10th in the 2024 preseason poll, moved up to ninth in week two before falling to 17th after the loss at Wisconsin and 24th when they were defeated by Duke at home. Oklahoma is 21st in both polls after defeating Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game.
Five Big XII teams are ranked in the week five national polls. Kansas who is 7-0 remains the top-ranked team in both polls. Iowa State is sixth in the AP Top 25 and fifth in the Coaches Poll, Cincinnati is 14th in both polls, Baylor is 15/16 and Houston is 17/18. Arizona State, BYU, Texas Tech and West Virginia all received votes.
Arizona will host Southern Utah on Saturday. The Wildcats have another week off before playing UCLA in Phoenix on December 14. Arizona finishes non-conference play versus Samford and Central Michigan before beginning Big XII play at home on December 30 versus TCU.