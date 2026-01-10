Arizona uses fast start earning comfortable win at TCU

Arizona led by as many as 21 points in the first half and cruised to an 83-71 win at TCU on Saturday. The Wildcats led 43-27 at halftime. TCU was able to cut the deficit to seven points, but could not get any closer. Koa Peat led Arizona with 20 points and Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso each finished with 17.

TCU never lead and trailed 37-16 with 6:30 remaining in the first half. Bradley took the game over in the second half with all of his points over the final 20 minutes. Bradley was efficient by making six of his 10 field goal attempts, playing 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

TCU initially got back into the game by scoring the first seven points in the second half. Tanner Toolson led TCU by scoring 17 of his 20 points in the second half. Brock Hardon and Jayden Pierre each scored 11 and and David Punch had 10 for TCU.

Arizona shot 50.7 percent from the field, made seven of its 16 three-point attempts and 11 of 15 from the free throw line. TCU shot 42.4 percent from the field, made six of 21 three-point attempts and 17 of 24 from the free throw line.

Arizona outrebounded TCU 38-32 and had a 42-32 advantage on points in the paint. The Wildcats shared the ball exceptionally well with 21 assists on 34 made field goals. Arizona also had a 23-13 advantage on fast-break points.

Arizona won in large part because of its ability to answer the TCU runs in the second half after setting the foundation of the big lead in the first half. Although TCU cut the deficit to single digits a few times in the second half, Arizona was always in control.

Arizona returns home on Wednesday for the first of two games against Arizona State this month. Arizona State beat Kansas State 87-84 on Saturday. The Sun Devils are 10-6 overall and 1-2 in the Big XII. Arizona will enter the game on Wednesday with a 16-0 overall record and 3-0 in the Big XII.