Arizona vaults into both week 14 college basketball polls after impressive wins

Following an 86-75 overtime win over then third-ranked Iowa State and an 81-72 victory at Arizona State on Saturday, Arizona vaulted 10 spots to 20th nationally in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls for week 14. Arizona's top 20 ranking comes after they have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Arizona is 15-6 this season and received 308 points in the AP Top 25. Duke, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Wisconsin are ranked in the 25 among teams Arizona has played this season. Houston and Kansas are on the remaining schedule. Houston who is the highest-ranked Big XII team is fifth in both polls.

Iowa State fell from third to eighth in the AP Top 25 after the loss at Arizona and an 80-61 defeat at home to Kansas State on Saturday. Texas Tech is 13th and Kansas 16th among the other Big XII teams in the AP Top 25. Houston and Iowa State are in the same spots in the Coaches Poll and Kansas is 17th.

Connecticut who is 16-6 is one spot ahead of Arizona in the AP Top 25 with 322 points. Wisconsin who is 17-5 and beat Arizona in November is one spot behind Arizona with 287 points after dropping four spots in the AP Top 25. Arizona had 47 points in the week 13 AP Top 25.

Arizona received 148 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Wisconsin is one spot ahead of Arizona in the USA Today Coaches poll with 151 points after dropping two spots from week 13. Clemson is one spot behind Arizona with 145 points. Arizona received 41 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week.

Arizona has a pair of big opportunities this week to continue climbing up the polls. BYU hosts Arizona on Tuesday night. Arizona hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas Tech has given Big XII Co-leaders Arizona and Houston, who are both 9-1, their only conference losses this season.