Arizona versus Alabama named top powerhouse matchup lined up this week

Andy Katz of NCAA.com named Arizona versus Alabama in Birmingham first among his "Powerhouse matchups lined up this week." Arizona versus Alabama will tipoff at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday night on ESPN.

Alabama has seven wins and two losses, is 13th in KenPom and 11th in the NCAA NetRatings. Alabama has wins over Illinois and St. John's and losses to Gonzaga and Purdue in its early-season games against ranked teams.

Arizona beat Auburn 97-68 on Saturday night for its fourth win over a ranked team in 2025-26. The Wildcats are fifth in KenPom and sixth in the NCAANetRatings. Alabama is the second-highest-rated opponent Arizona will play to this part of the 2025-26 schedule.

Connecticut is seventh in KenPom and the NCAA NetRating. Entering Saturday, Arizona is 54th nationally in KenPom strength of schedule. That will obviously improve playing Alabama. The Crimson Tide is second in KenPom SOS.

Powerhouse matchups lined up this week 😤@TheAndyKatz has you covered with 🔟 games to watch 📺 pic.twitter.com/HJRGS0mORr — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 8, 2025

Alabama versus Arizona series history

Arizona has two wins and three losses all-time versus Alabama. The first game between Alabama and Arizona was a 50-41 win for the Crimson Tide in Albuquerque in the 1985 NCAA Tournament. That was the first NCAA Tournament game for Lute Olson as the head coach at Arizona.

Five years later, Alabama upset second-seeded Arizona 77-55 in the second round of the 1990 NCAA Tournament in Long Beach, California. The home teams won a two-game series between Alabama and Arizona in 2017 and 2018. Arizona beat Alabama 87 - 74 in Phoenix in the most recent game between the two in 2023.

Alabama plays an incredibly up-tempo style. The Crimson Tide is sixth nationally, averaging 95.1 points per game. Alabama is led by guards Labron Philon and Aden Holloway. Philon averages 21.4 PPG, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Holloway averages 18.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 4.3 APG.

Nine Alabama players average at least 8.4 PPG. Four Alabama players, including Holloway, who is dealing with a wrist injury, have injuries ahead of the game on Saturday. Holloway is questionable, which would be a significant loss for Alabama.

Alabama versus Arizona projections

ESPN analytics project Arizona with a 63.1 percent chance to beat Alabama. Alabama has dealt with injuries to multiple players early in the season. If Holloway cannot play and Alabama is without a full roster, they would be significantly hindered. Arizona won at Connecticut, which was missing two of its best players.