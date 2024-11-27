Arizona versus Davidson: Battle 4 Atlantis How to watch, odds and series history
Arizona opens its Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal on Wednesday versus Davidson. Arizona hopes to end a two-game losing streak after tough losses at Wisconsin and versus Duke. Davidson is 4-0 with wins over William Peace, Bowling Green, East Tennessee State and Virginia Military Institute.
Expect a high scoring game. Arizona is 52nd nationally averaging 84.5 points per game and Davidson is 30th posting 87.0 PPG. The backcourt of Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love has led Arizona. Bradley has been exceptional averaging 15.0 PPG, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent on three-point attempts,
Davidson has four players averaging in double figures and three who are over 16.0 PPG. Forward Reed Bailey gives Davidson size to compete with Arizona at 6'11. Davidson is averaging 19.0 PPG, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Forward Bobby Durkin and guard Connor Kochera are averaging at least 16.0 PPG and 4.3 RPG.
Davidson is coached by Matt McKillop who is in his third season. McKillop is the son of legendary Davidson coach Bob McKillop who coached Davidson for 33 years. Davidson doesn't foul much and does a good job of forcing opponents to take three-point shots. Arizona has to be disciplined and patient versus Davidson.
How to watch Arizona versus Davidson
Arizona versus Davidson will tip off at 5:30 PM Mountain Time on ESPN with Dave O'Brien on Play-by-Play and Jimmy Dykes as the analyst. All of the Battle 4 Atlantis games will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
Arizona versus Davidson odds
FanDuel lists Arizona as a 15.5-point favorite over Davidson. Taking Davidson and the points is minus 102. Laying the points with Arizona is minus 120, Davidson is plus 1,000 on the money line and Arizona is minus 2,100. The over/under for Arizona versus Davidson is 154.5.
Arizona beat Davidson 95-69 in the only time the teams played in December 2002 in the semifinals of the Fiesta Bowl Classic. Wednesday is not the first time Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has faced Davidson. Lloyd was a Gonzaga assistant when they lost 82-76 to Gonzaga in the 2008 NCAA Tournament with Steph Curry scoring 40 points.