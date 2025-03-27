Arizona versus Duke NCAA Tournament game time, odds, series history and TV

Arizona will get a second chance at Duke this season in the East Regional Semifinals on Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey. Duke won 69-55 in Tucson in November. Arizona advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 93-65 win over Akron in the first round and an 87-83 victory over Oregon in the second round.

Duke beat Mount St. Mary's 93-49 in the first round and Baylor 89-66 in the second round to advance to the East Regional Semifinals. Georgia Tech and North Carolina challenged Duke in the ACC Tournament. Duke had to rally to beat Georgia Tech 78-70 after Cooper Flagg sustained a sprained ankle.

Flagg was out for the remainder of the ACC Tournament. Duke held on in the ACC Tournament semifinal to beat North Carolina 74-71. Duke won the ACC Tournament with a 74-61 win over Louisville to earn its second title in the past three seasons.

Arizona will look different on Thursday with Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love and Trey Townsend the only starters for the Wildcats versus Duke who started against the Blue Devils in November. Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso have replaced Motiejus Krivas as starters from the game in November.

Arizona versus Duke FanDuel Odds

The FanDuel sportsbook lists Arizona as a 9.5-point underdog versus Duke. Duke is -480 and Arizona is +360 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona and Duke is 153.5. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Arizona verus Duke series history

Arizona leads the series with Duke 6-5. Duke beat Arizona 82-72 in the 2001 NCAA Tournament Championship game in Minneapolis and the Wildcats won 93-77 in the 2011 West Regional Semifinals in Anaheim. Arizona and Duke are 3-3 in neutral-site games in the series.

Arizona versus Duke Television

Brian Anderson will call play-by-play, former Ohio State star Jim Jackson is the analyst and Allie LaForce is sideline reporter.

What is Next?

The winner of Arizona and Duke advances to the East Regional Final on Saturday, with the time to be announced. Anderson, Jackson and LaForce will also call the game on Saturday.